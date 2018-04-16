Admitted stealing pen, pyjamas and toothbrush from Tesco

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 35-year-old man admitted stealing from Tesco.

Steven Allister whose address was given as Tailford, Moyraverty Centre, Craigavon, appeared last Wednesday at the local magistrates’ court.

He was charged with the theft of pyjamas, a Parker pen, refills, leggings and toothbrush, to the value of £60, on March 3 from Tesco.

Tailford pleaded guilty to the offence.

His defence solicitor said he had an extensive record.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until May 16 to allow time to obtain a pre-sentence report from the probation service..