Admitted taking car without consent

Mihail Paduraru, Thomas Street, Portadown, admitted not having insurance on August 22 this year and taking a car without the consent of the owner.

Wednesday’s sitting of Craigavon Magistrates heard that police stopped a car in Upper Church Lane in Portadown and checks showed there was no insurance.

The defendant, who was driving, said had permission from his friend to drive the vehicle. Police made inquiries with the owner and he said he had not given Paduraru permission to drive but refused to make a formal statement.

Mr Richard Monteith, defending, said there were already six points on his client’s licence.

For not having insurance Paduraru was fined £350 and given six points. On the tot up points system he was banned from driving for six months. For taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner he was fined £100.