The case against a man who admitted driving while disqualified was adjourned last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

James Kevin McGowan (40), Elmhurst, Magheralin, admitted three offences - driving while disqualified on November 5 last year, taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner and not having insurance.

The case was adjourned until February 21 to get a pre-sentence report from the probation service.