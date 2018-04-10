Admitted two driving offences

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 38-year-old man admitted two motoring offences.

Richard David McCrea, Kent Avenue, Larne, is accused of driving while disqualified at Lyndale Manor, Portadown, on May 4 last year.

He is also charged with not having insurance on the same date.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said there would be a plea to both offences.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until May 2 to obtain a pre-sentence report.