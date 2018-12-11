Advice centre’s new name after 50 years

Having served the Craigavon community for 50 years, the local Citizen’s Advice Bureau has rebranded.

It follows the closure of the CAB Regional headquarters in Belfast which shut due to a loss of funding.

The local Citizens Advice Bureau will now be known as Community Advice Craigavon.

The local bureaux across NI were hoping to be able to come to some arrangement with Citizens Advice England and Wales to continue to use the Citizens Advice brand.

Unfortunately this has not been possible and means from December 2018 local offices like Citizens Advice Craigavon will be changing their name and will now come under the membership of Advice NI as a regional support network.

Craigavon Manager Jennifer Fearon said: “It is unfortunate that we find ourselves in this position after our long association with the Citizens Advice brand. From December we will be changing our name to Community Advice Craigavon. For us it is ‘business as usual’.

“We have been in talks with Advice NI since the summer and are looking forward to working with our colleagues in the independent advice sector and at Advice NI. We have already moved to a new case management system and we view this as opportunity to improve and develop. We will continue to focus on helping our clients who are experiencing increasing pressures as a result of welfare reform changes and the universal credit roll out. We are grateful for the continued support of the Department for Communities, ABC Council, the Southern Health & Social Care Trust & Macmillan Cancer Support.

“We offer help with welfare benefits advice, completion of forms, advice on employment law, consumer rights, housing problems and immigration law. We also have a dedicated debt advice service, guidance on private pensions via the Pensionwise Service & tribunal representation. We have a Macmillan Benefits Service which operates out of Craigavon Hospital for clients with cancer and family members.

“We have been able to set up a digital area in our Lurgan office at Mount Zion House. To contact the Lurgan & Portadown offices ring 028 38361181. The adviceline operates between 9.30 - 1.00pm. email enquiry@advicecraigavon.com.”