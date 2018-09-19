After school activities cancelled and pupils sent home early

After school activities cancelled and some pupils sent home as Storm Ali continues to wreak havoc in Co Armagh.

With around 5k homes without power and damaged caused to some schools, principals made decisions to send pupils home early.

Tree down at College Walk Lurgan

This afternoon, St Ronan’s College Lurgan said in a statement: “St. Ronan’s College is planning to remain open today. Senior management are carefully monitoring the situation every 15 minutes. We have not been advised by Translink of any problems with bus transport home. All after-school activities will be cancelled and pupils should leave school at 3.25pm.

“Parents will be informed by text of any change.”

And in Craigavon, Lismore Comprehensive School has cancelled all after school activities in light of Storm Ali.

They added that a Mass for Year 8 pupils has been postponed this evening and all parents will be contacted.

“There is a full normal bus service this afternoon at 3.15pm with one exception - there is no double decker bus. All afterschool activities have been cancelled,” said a school spokesperson.

Earlier Edenderry Primary School in Portadown announced it was closing at 1.15pm today.

St Brendan’s Primary School Craigavon also closed as extreme winds caused some damage and a number of trees fell within the school grounds.

“As a precautionary measure, to keep everyone safe, school will close at 1pm today. Please use normal exits and take care on your journey. P1 parent meeting is also cancelled.”

Earlier Tullygally Primary School closed after the building was damaged during the storm.

Parents were asked to collect their children this morning.

A concrete wall at a house in Deeney Drive Lurgan also fell during the high winds.

Owner Heather Loughran said it was lucky noone was walking passed at the time.

Tesco in Craigavon has closed.

All public parks have closed.

Traffic lights are out at the Northway in Portadown causing considerable traffic issues.

A tree has fallon on the slip way off Brownstown Rd to Northway blocking a lane however it’s passable with care.

Another tree has has fallen on the perimeter of Mahon Road Police Station in Portadown.

A tree has also fallen at College Walk Lurgan close to Lurgan College.

Blocked roads and fallen trees include:

Gilford Rd Portadown opposite the Edenderry Nursing home.

Trees down outside Portadown Golf Club and Ballyhannon.

Moyallen road blocked trees and branches blocking both sides.

Tree down in Ashleigh Crescent.

Tree down on Bridge St opposite the Red Row.

New Line blocked near junction beside Avondale Foods.

Tree down on Drumgor Road in Craigavon.

Montaighs Road out beside the Derryhirk

M1 between Portadown and the Birches - four trees down

Gilford Road Lurgan

Belfast Road between Dollingstown and Magheralin

-LAKE ROAD at Pinebank, Portadown bound direction.

-DRUMNACANVY ROAD near the architect building and just before Bleary road junction.

-NORTHWAY PORTADOWN between town centre and Armagh Road.

-HALL ROAD DONAGHCLONEY.

-MOSS ROAD WARINGSTOWN.

-BROWNLOW ROAD between roundabouts B and C at Lismore