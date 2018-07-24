Agnew Group takes top award for their ‘customer experience’

Portadown’s Agnew Group is in pole position for customer experience, picking up a top award for their efforts.

The group is celebrating winning one of the most prestigious awards at the national 2018 Auto Trader Retailer Awards.

They took the Customer Experience Award at the 11th awards event,

Agnew Group beat around 13,500 other UK retailers to win the prestigious Customer Experience Award (stocking more than 200 cars), which was based on the findings of Auto Trader’s first ever independent mystery shopping process.

Auto Trader’s best performing retailers were gradually whittled down to just two Customer Experience Award winners (stocking more than 200 cars, and stocking fewer than 200 cars) via three mystery shopping phases: email (1,000 customers), telephone (500 customers) and face-to-face (150 customers).

Now in its 11th year, the Auto Trader Retailer Awards celebrate the very best in automotive retailing; those brands that are pushing the standard of all aspects of the industry, including digital excellence, and a commitment to exceptional customer service.

During the awards ceremony, which took place at One Marylebone in London on 19th July, a total of 12 trophies were awarded across six categories, each representing the central pillars of modern automotive retailing.

Collecting the award, Christine Grant, Head of Group Marketing said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this award as it recognises our commitment to deliver excellent customer services. To have this reinforced by an independent mystery shop gives us the confidence to continue to strive to be the best-in-customer services within the sector.”

Auto Trader Sales Director, Le Etta Pearce, said: “This year our winners were determined by our most gruelling judging process to date, which whittled down over 13,000 UK automotive retailers to just 12 exceptional businesses. Even to be shortlisted is a huge achievement, but to lift a trophy and to feature a winner’s logo in their dealership puts them amongst the industry’s best-of-the-best.”

“Today’s car buyers are savvier than ever before, and they’re looking for excellent customer experiences both online and in-store. By adopting best practice across every aspect of their business and representing the very best of the automotive retail sector, this year’s winners aren’t simply meeting their customers’ expectations, they’re exceeding them.”

For a full list of winners, visit the website: https://www.autotrader.co.uk/retailer-awards