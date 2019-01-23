Air Ambulance tasked after boy falls on ice

The NI Air Ambulance was tasked after a 16-year-old boy fell on ice in Lurgan this morning.

According to the NI Ambulance Service they received a 999 call at 08:43 following reports that a 16 year old male had fallen on ice.

An engineer working to fix a fault on the air ambulance. Pic: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The incident happened in William Street, Lurgan.

It is believe the boy had temporarily lost consciousness.

A NIAS spokesperson said: “NIAS despatched an Emergency crew to the scene.

“The Charity Air Ambulance HEMS team was also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was taken, by ambulance, to Craigavon Area Hospital.”