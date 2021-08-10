Alert as Co Armagh girl Kirsty Knox missing for two days
A 22-year-old Co Armagh girl has been missing for two days, raising concerns for her welfare.
So concerned for her welfare were police that they issued a photo of Kirsty Knox with a plea on social media to help find her.
A spokesperson said: “Police are becoming concerned for the welfare of the pictured missing person, Kirsty Knox.
“Kirsty is 22 years old, with brown/blond shoulder length hair.
“She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with pink scarf.
“Kirsty has links to the Lurgan, Craigavon and Belfast areas.
“If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 1836 of 08/08/21.”
