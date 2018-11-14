Alert over three men acting suspiciously

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing three men who were seen acting suspiciously in the Waringstown area.

There was a visible police presence on the roads in the area and the police helicopter is reported to be overhead.

A police spokesperson said: “Police have been informed of three males acting suspiciously in the area of Waringstown. If you see anything please give us a phone and quote reference number 549 14/11/18.

“Be on the look out as well for a vehicle in the local area of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon which is a white Ford Transit registration mark EFZ 4180. If you see this vehicle again give us a phone and quote reference number 518 14/11/18.”