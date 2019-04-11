Alleged animal cruelty to cat investigated

Police are investigating a case of alleged animal cruelty in Lurgan.

A 16-year-old male appeared in Lisburn Magistrates Court on April 1 charged with a number of offences, including assault on police and disorderly behaviour following an incident at an address in Lurgan on March 30.

A police spokesman said: “He was also interviewed and subsequently released on police bail on suspicion of a number of other offences, including arson with intent to endanger life, causing unnecessary suffering to animals and criminal damage.”

Posting on their Facebook page PSNI Craigavon said the case involved a cat adding: “Due to some more sensitive background... and the age of the boy involved, we won’t be giving further detail... Please don’t add speculation or potentially damaging comments to [an] ongoing investigation.”