Almac’s finely tuned choir go all the way to the final

Almac’s choir is the only workplace group from Northern Ireland which has been selected to compete in the final of Ireland’s Workplace Choir of the Year this weekend.

Despite only being formed a few months ago, the 27 tuneful employees at the Craigavon contract development and manufacturing organisation aced the semi-finals of the competition last weekend to secure a place in the final this Sunday, May 13.

Thirty choirs from companies across Ireland, including previous winners, competed in the semi-finals but only nine places were available for the event which will take place in Dublin.

Almac’s choir sang Billy Joel’s ‘Goodnight my Angel’ as their unaccompanied technical piece as well as ‘The Rhythm of Life’.

Choir member Kathleen Hunter said: “The Almac choir was formed just a few months ago and we really look forward to practising each week. As well as triggering the release of happiness hormones, group singing increases lung capacity, improves posture, boosts the immune system, increases mental alertness and increases self-confidence so there are clear benefits for the individual members and the company as a whole!”.