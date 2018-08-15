Almac soars up top 100 businesses chart

Craigavon-headquartered Almac Group has secured a top 10 slot in this year’s Ulster Business magazine top 100 companies.

The news that the company was ranked number nine in the list of Northern Ireland’s leading companies, follows the recent announcement that the company’s figures for year ending September 30, 2017 reported a 19% rise in revenue to £531m and an increase in pre-tax profits, up from £27m in 2016 to over £33m.

In a supplementary table listing the most valuable firms in Northern Ireland, Almac, with a net worth of £276.9m, was recorded as only one of two privately owned companies within the top six, while the global organisation was listed as the third largest employer in Northern Ireland with figures having increased by over 10% to 4,407 in 2017.

Alan Armstrong, CEO Almac Group said: “We are delighted with our ranking in this year’s Ulster Business top 100 companies list. 2017 was a particularly strong year for Almac with significant investment made for the long term benefit of the Group, including global expansion into key strategic territories. Achieving such a high position in all three tables is testament to the dedication and innovative services provided by our global experts and I look forward to many years of success in the future.”

The Ulster Business Top 100 listing is compiled by independent consultant Jonathan Cushley and incorporates the results of Northern Ireland based companies, either Northern Ireland registered or when a significant portion of their business is driven and transacted through the province.