Ambulance at scene after man hurt in NI crash

An ambulance is at the scene of a crash in Co Armagh this afternoon.

The Silverwood Road in Lurgan is blocked by cars and lorries as the emergency services attend to at least one injured man.

Incident near Lurgan

The incident happened close to the roundabout at Tannaghmore Gardens shortly before 2.15pm.

Eyewitnesses said it seemed an item had fallen from a truck on top of a car carrying three people.

It is understood the male driver of the car, which was badly damaged, suffered injuries and is being attended to by an ambulance crew.

The road is currently impassable due to the number of vehicles at the scene.

More details to follow