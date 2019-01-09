Ambulance Service gets clean bill of health from RQIA

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has welcomed an announcement by the RQIA that three previously issued Improvement Notices relating to infection prevention and control have been lifted.

Health watchdog RQIA took this decision just before Christmas following a series of inspections at the end of November during which they found significant progress and improvement in infection prevention and control in Ambulance Service stations and in ambulance vehicles.

Michael Bloomfield, NIAS Chief Executive, said: “Since joining the organisation in March last year I have been struck by the priority afforded by staff across NIAS to progress the improvements necessary in infection prevention and control. I recognise the considerable efforts of staff across the organisation which have resulted in the improvements noted by RQIA, and wish to thank them for it.

“NIAS welcomes that RQIA have recognised the progress and improvements made and I acknowledge that this is testament to the commitment and determination of staff throughout the organisation over the last 18 months. We are aware that a continued level of commitment and

focus is required to ensure the sustainability of improvements made to date and the continued development of systems and processes to support infection prevention and control”

Mr Bloomfield concluded: “I am confident that through the continued commitment of our staff and partnership working with RQIA the improvements in this important area will be sustained and embedded.”