Annual Big Festive Fry this Saturday

The annual Big Festive Fry is this Saturday, getting bigger and raising even more funds for Charlene’s Project.

It is 8 years since Charlene passed away, aged just 20, having raised the money to build Hidden Treasure Primary School in Uganda.

Charlene’s Project continues her work in Uganda, Guatemala and with Syrian refugees in Turkey and Jordan; so much Charlene planned to do was recorded in her personal diaries.

This year’s 8th Big Festive Fry will be held on 15th December 7.30am – 12 noon in Dollingstown Church Halls and monies raised will provide latrines and teacher accommodation in eight schools the project is working with in north western Uganda.

Charlene’s Project’s long term “2020 VISION” is to provide a secondary school in this community of 8 primary schools and they are keen for yoru help.