Appeal after car forced off road

Police have issued what they described as a ‘rather bizarre appeal’ following a crash on the Mahon Road on Sunday night.

They said: “Thankfully it isn’t about a fatal RTC but so easily could have been.

“Sunday night, between 10.15 and 10.45pm, a red Clio was driving on the Mahon Road in Portadown. A dark coloured car overtook it in such a manner that the Clio driver was forced to take evasive action. Unfortunately, the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up on its roof in a field. The other car didn’t stop.

“Did you see a dark coloured car driving dangerously or overly quickly on the Mahon Road around that time? Do you know who was driving?”