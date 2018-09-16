Appeal after child assaulted in local park

Police are appealing for assistance in tracking down the man who assaulted a child in Lurgan Park on Saturday.

In a post on PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, police ask: "Were you in Lurgan Park yesterday lunch time?

"At around 1:20pm a child was assaulted by an older male who pushed him off his bike before cycling off towards the Avenue Road entrance."

They say the suspect is described as being between 25-35 years of age, with a beard and short dark hair.

"If you witnessed this or know who was responsible, please call us on 101. The reference number is 723 of 15/09/18," adds the post.

"Parks should be a safe place for families to enjoy.

"Perpetrators of behaviour such as this have no place there.

"Someone will know something."