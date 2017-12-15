Appeal for owner after cat found

A cat has been found at Patterson’s garage on the Gilford Road, Portadown.

It was brought into Greenmount Veterinary Clinic where it is being cared for at the moment.

A member of staff at the clinic said they believe the cat is owned by someone.

She added, “We get stray cats all the time and rehome them but we don’t want to rehome this one as we are certain it’s owned by someone, possibly an elderly person, who just doesn’t know to contact a vet’s.”

Anyone wishing to claim the cat or with information on it owner should contact Greenmount on 028 3835 8525 of log onto the Facebook page.