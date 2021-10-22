William Irwin, a DUP Newry and Armagh MLA, who knows the man injured last week’s incident, said it is vital Transport NI make improvements to the busy junction near Richhill.

Mr Irwin said the elderly man was knocked down by a car at the Crewcatt Road/Sleepy Valley junction on October 16.

He said: “This was a worrying incident and I am grateful that the gentleman, who I know well, is recovering in hospital from his injuries and I wish him well in his continued recovery.”

Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin (DUP) at the Crewcatt junction on the Portadown to Armagh road.

Mr Irwin added: “The junction at this point on the main Armagh/Portadown Road is notoriously difficult to emerge from on either side and that danger has been proven many times with road accidents.

“This latest incident involving a pedestrian reinforces the importance of finding solutions to improve road safety at this location.”

Mr Irwin said: “The fact there is a busy supermarket and filling station facility close by means there are two right turns in close succession, as well as a left turn for Crewcatt Road.

“This is then a problem for vehicles emerging on to the main road from both Crewcatt Road and Sleepyvalley and also the supermarket site.”

He added: “I will continue to lobby both the Infrastructure Minister and Transport NI locally on this issue as I do believe there are improvements that could be made to greatly enhance safety and reduce the risk for pedestrians and motorists alike.

“I have in the past made the case for street lighting at this location and I do feel this would be a major improvement for evening times in terms of making the turn-ins more easily identified and also assist pedestrian visibility which is something I will again raise with Transport NI.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a pedestrian at approximately 3pm on Saturday October 16th.

“A man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries which were not believed to be life threatening.”

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.