Around £2k worth of tools stolen from workman's van

Police are hunting thieves who stole around £2k worth of tools from a workman's van.

They stole approximately £2000 worth of assorted power tools including saws, drills, planes and many other valuable items.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We would very much like to reunite these stolen items with their rightful owner and of course catch the thieves in the process.

"Did you see anything suspicious in the park and ride on Lough Road on Tuesday? Heard someone bragging about a load of brand new power tools they mysteriously acquired? Call 101 and quote serial CC 1070 31/07/2018."