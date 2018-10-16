Around 40 jobs at HMRC to move out of Craigavon area

Plans to relocate around 40 government jobs from Craigavon as the HMRC relocates its office to Belfast have been condemned by local MLAs.

An HMRC spokesperson said it was creating 13 new modern regional centres across the UK and the current HMRC base at Marlborough House will close by December 2019.

“We will continue to support our people in Craigavon relocating to the Belfast Regional Centre and in trying to find alternative solutions for those that can’t. We want to keep as many staff as possible and in 2015 our planning showed that the vast majority of our workforce will either work in a regional centre or see out their career in an existing HMRC office.”

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said it was ‘disappointing’ and she will be making representations. She said the lack of government at Stormont made the task difficult.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said she would be working with staff and the unions to challenge this decision.