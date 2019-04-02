Arson incident ‘distressing for residents’

A property in Lurgan was targeted in an arson attack in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, April 2).

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “We received a report just before 1:15am that an outbuilding at the rear of a property in Orient Circle was on fire, and the blaze had spread to a nearby vacant property.

“The outbuilding was completely gutted while windows in the vacant property were smashed. There were no reports of any injuries.

“Police attended along with the NIFRS, who have ruled the blaze to be deliberate and so we are treating it as arson.

“An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire and I want to appeal to anyone who was in Orient Circle area just prior to when the fire was reported to us, or in the period afterwards and saw any suspicious activity to call us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 50 of 02/04/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Condemning the incident Local MLA Carla Lockhart said: “First of all I am thankful there have been no injuries or fatalities. This could have been so much worse.

“My thoughts are also with residents in what is a very quiet area who have been subjected to such a distressing incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or any suspicious vehicles in the area to report it to police.”