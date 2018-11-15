Art exhibition includes a look at old Magheralin

The Church of Ireland Parish of Magheralin hosts its annual Festival of Art from Thursday to Saturday, November 22-24.

This popular event has been running since 2007 and remains as popular as ever with the public and visiting artists alike.

This year, in addition to works by artists from many parts of the country, the Parish is privileged to host a display of photographs showing Magheralin Village “past and present”.

This display, part of which dates back as far as the late 19th century, has been assembled by local amateur historian, Aaron McCormick.

Commenting on these attractions, coordinator, Colin McLoughlin, emphasised the desire of the Parish to make the promotion of art and the artist’s skill an integral element of the event in this friendly Village setting.

The people of the Parish are keen to make everyone welcome, whether they come as exhibitors, purchasers of art or as interested observers.

There will also be the opportunity to relax over tea or coffee and light refreshments, before the madness of the Christmas season commences.

Funds raised from this event will go towards essential restoration works to the 19th Century Parish Church and to Charlene’s Project.

The latter, founded by the late Charlene Barr, seeks to transform lives and is involved in a number of projects in both Uganda and Guatemala. Full detail can be found through visiting Charlene’s project.org

The exhibition takes place in the Parish Hall, situated on New Forge Road, Magheralin and is open for a “Gala Evening” from 7pm to 9pm on Thursday 22nd November then from 11am to 9pm on Friday 23rd and from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, November 24.