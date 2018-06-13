Asda cutting cost of petrol and diesel

Motorists filling up at Asda petrol stations from today (Wednesday, June 13) will see prices slashed by up to 3p per litre (ppl) off unleaded and up to 2ppl off diesel.

Oil prices have been steadily rising since the end of March, meaning prices at the pumps have increased by up to 10ppl.

A spokesperson said: ”With the price of oil falling back to $76 a barrel, Asda has taken action to pass savings back to its customers with a market leading drop.

“Asda’s new national price cap on fuel means that drivers across the country will pay no more than 124.7ppl on unleaded and 127.7ppl on diesel at any of their 318 filling stations – including ten in Northern Ireland.”

Asda CEO and President Roger Burnley comments; “We know that the cost of living is centre of mind for our customers and we will always do whatever we can to reduce that burden.”