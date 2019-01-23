Asda Portadown teams up with Drinkaware project

Asda Portadown and Drinkaware, the UK’s leading alcohol education charity, worked together last week to provide free information and advice on alcohol to the local community.

The event, which showcased a Drinkaware stand set-up at the store, gave customers the opportunity to access friendly advice and to ask questions.

Dolores Kelly MLA attended the event to learn more about the initiative and speak to customers.

The 2019 partnership builds on a successful January 2018 event which saw Drinkaware engage with more than 7000 Asda customers. This year there was a particular focus on drink free days, to help encourage middle aged men and women to think about their drinking and to highlight that having more drink-free days can improve their health and reduce risks of serious long-term conditions.

Customers were able to talk to Drinkaware ambassadors and discuss any concerns they have about their own or family members’ drinking and were encouraged to complete a quick alcohol assessment using Drinkaware scratch cards, which use a factual, non-judgmental approach to invite consumers to reflect on their drinking habits.