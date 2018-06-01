Asda’s Fight Hunger Create Change programme is launched

A supermarket in Portadown has teamed up with Craigavon Area Foodbank to collect food for local people facing hunger.

Colleagues at Asda Portadown have helped launched the drive to collect food donations at the store, as part of a nationwide drive by the supermarket chain.

Shoppers will be able to donate much-needed supplies for the foodbank when they are doing their shopping at dedicated instore collection points.

The foodbank distributes food to people across Craigavon and last year provided over 2,900 three-day emergency food supplies to local people in crisis.

With Asda’s help, the charity hopes to be able to feed even more people this year.

The initiative is part of Asda’s new three-year ‘Fight Hunger Create Change’ programme, working in partnership with foodbank charity The Trussell Trust and food redistribution charity FareShare, to invest at least £20 million to try to lift one million people in the UK out of food poverty.

The partnership is part of the supermarket chain’s commitment to help tackle hunger across the country and will be funded by sales of Asda’s Bags for Life.

The investment will also enable FareShare and The Trussell Trust to develop their infrastructure so they can transport and store more fresh food.

Locally, the initiative is being led by Asda’s instore community colleagues, who will have been working closely with their local food banks to ensure they receive donations of the items that make the most difference

Elaine Livingstone, who is the community colleague at Asda Portadown, said: “Our customers and colleagues are always very generous and we’re really pleased to be getting behind the wider Asda Fight Hunger Create Change campaign, which will make a difference on a very local level as well as on bigger scale across Northern Ireland.

“Over the next few weeks we’ll have food collection points instore, with donations going to local food banks and the donations we’ve received so far are already making a difference with those who need them.”

Find out more about the Asda Fight Hunger Create Change initiative here: https://corporate.asda.com/blog/2018/02/08/asda-fight-hunger-create-change-our-new-partnership-to-help-one-million-people-out-of-food-poverty

Craigavon Area Foodbank was established in 2012 and was founded by local churches and community groups, working together towards stopping hunger in the local area.

Volunteers sort food to check that it’s in date and pack it into boxes ready to be given to people in need.

A total of 3,295 three-day emergency food supplies were given to people in crisis last year with statistics showing that now 1 in 5 of the UK population live below the poverty line.

Find out more about Craigavon Area Foodbank here: https://craigavonarea.foodbank.org.uk/