Assaulted a member of ambulance staff

A 19-year-old man who assaulted an ambulance worker and damaged ambulance equipment was given suspended sentences last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Conor Watt, whose address was given as Garrymore, Craigavon, was sentenced for five offences which happened on September 2, 2017.

They were disorderly behaviour at Craigavon Area Hospital, assault on an ambulance worker and criminal damage to ambulance equipment,

He was also charged with common assault on a male and disorderly behaviour at Garrymore.

A barrister representing the defendant said her client was now living with a family friend.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told Watt that his problem was that he cannot drink alcohol at all.

“Nobody wants you in their home when you continue to drink,” the District Judge added.

She told the defendant, “I hope to bring the message home to you because there is only one penalty I can impose.”

For each offence she sentenced him to three months in custody, suspended for 18 months.

“Take it from me,” warned Judge Kelly. “If you continue to drink you will end up in trouble and the only solution will be to send you to prison.”