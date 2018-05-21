Assaulted four members of staff

A woman who assaulted four female members of staff at the Praxis Unit in Lurgan was given suspended prison sentences last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Lisa Crossan, whose address was given as Praxis Unit, Castle Lane, Lurgan, had admitted four common assaults at a previous court hearing.

The case had been adjourned to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A public prosecutor said that on March 13 this year police received a 999 call from staff at the Praxis Unit alleging the defendant had assaulted a number of female members of staff.

One was kicked on the thigh, another had her hair pulled,

Crossan spat in the face of another victim and the final injured party had her necklace torn off and her blouse ripped.

There was no serious injury to any of the victims.

Crossan said she reacted because she could not have use of make up.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said she accepted her response was totally unacceptable especially to people who were there to help her.

He explained that Crossan had been planning for a night out with staff members to a disco or concert.

“She reacted very negatively over the make up issue,” added Mr Downey.

He said there was a recommendation in the report or perhaps the court could leave something hanging over her head.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly told Crossan this was ‘exceptionally bad behaviour because you couldn’t get what you wanted’.

She added that attacking medical staff was a serious offence and those ‘looking after you’ was very serious.

The judge said it was a difficult sentencing exercise because she didn’t have the normal raft of sentencing options.

She added that she would take into account the defendant’s plea of guilty, her lack of record and the injuries were at the lower end of the scale.

For each offence Crossan was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

“You cannot behave like this,” she told the defendant. “In no circumstances is this acceptable behaviour.”