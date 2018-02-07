A 31-year-old woman who assaulted her former partner and at a later date kicked his car leaving dents in it was given suspended prison sentences last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Monika Charzewska, Enniskeen, Craigavon, admitted common assault on November 22, 2015, and criminal damage on January 26, 2016.

For each offence she was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

The court heard that on January 26, 2016, police attended an address in Carnreagh in Craigavon after a report of a domestic disturbance.

The injured party said that the defendant had come to his house and an argument developed. She kicked his car causing damage.

When asked by the judge if there was an estimate for the damage the public prosecutor said that the injured party said he could not afford to fix the car.

The estimate provided was simply for parts and the cost would be substantially more once manual labour was included.

She added that he was driving around in the car as it was left with dents to one area of the vehicle.

On November 22, 2015, police received a telephone call from the injured party saying he and his ex-partner had been involved in an argument about child access and he was assaulted by her.

Police observed cuts and scrapes to his face.

A barrister representing the defendant said she accepted that she did kick the vehicle.

He explained that she had significant mental difficulties but there was no excuse for her behaviour. There was nothing else in the pipeline.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall told the defendant these were very serious offences.

She added that was particularly so because a previous offence on her record related to the same victim and for that Charzewska had gone straight to prison.

The judge said because these offences were against a former partner it was regarded as domestic violence and it seemed on one occasion it was witnessed by a child which was an aggravating feature.

“This is an appalling example to set a child,” she said, adding that she was satisfied the offences crossed the custody threshold.