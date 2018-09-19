Attacking person wearing glasses said to be ‘aggravating feature’

A 29-year-old man who carried out an unprovoked attack on two strangers will be sentenced next month at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Paul Moore, Broad Oaks, Lawrencetown, admitted two common assault charges on May 19 this year and criminal damage to a pair of glasses.

The court heard that at 11.30pm in William Street, Lurgan, a fight broke out and the defendant was seen throwing punches at the victims.

There was no provocation involved and the glasses which were damaged needed to be replaced.

A solicitor representing Moore said the cost of the glasses was £99 and her client had the money with him in court.

She explained he had been out watching a football match and when the drink was in the wit was out.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said anyone wearing glasses was potentially disabled which was an aggravating feature and he had randomly attacked two strangers.

She adjourned the case until October 12 to obtain a pre-sentence report.