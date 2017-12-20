Attempted to head-butt police officer

After he had been arrested and put in a police vehicle a 31-year-old man attempted to head-butt an officer, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Christopher William Michael Platt, whose address was given as Cambrai Heights, Waringstown, admitted assault on police on August 25 this year.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that approximately 10.30pm in Church Place, Lurgan police saw a drunken man who had been ejected from licensed premises.

Platt was outside a kebab shop and arguing with two other males.

He began shouting and swearing and was put in a police vehicle.

On the way to custody he lunged forward with his head to attempt to head-butt an officer who raised him arm to block the strike.

A barrister representing the defendant said that his mother had been terminally ill and had passed away a few days later.

She explained that he co-operated with police who gave him the opportunity for them to take him home but because of his behaviour he ended up in custody.

The barrister added that Platt had an issue with alcohol and it was a common feature in his offending.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne told the defendant said he did not see how his behaviour honoured his mother who was terminally ill.

He added that Platt was lucky he didn’t connect with the police officer but he would take into account the tumultuous time he was going through and that he had an issue with alcohol.