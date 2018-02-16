Aunt praises people of Lurgan after Connor (9) is found

The aunt of a nine-year-old boy who went missing overnight in Lurgan has praised locals for their ‘amazing support’.

Connor Creaney, a pupil at Carrick Primary School, went missing yesterday afternoon in the Shankill area after he told his mum Shirley he was going to the playground.

He was found close to his home this morning.

His aunt, Ursula Murray, said it had been a terrible experience but thanked the police and everyone in Lurgan who helped.

Connor’s dad Terence passed away last year and it had been a distressing time for the whole family.

Terence’s sister Ursula said: “The people of Lurgan often get a bad rap but they certainly pulled through on this. Everyone has been amazing.

“The family would like to thank everyone who supported us through this and the police for their help in searching for Connor,” she said.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has welcomed news that 9-year-old Conor has been found.

John O’Dowd said: “Conor had been missing from 3pm on Thursday and many people were involved in searching for him.

“I want to commended the efforts of the community in Lurgan and indeed the PSNI in looking for Conor and ensuring he was found safe and well.”

The PSNI also thanked the people of Lurgan and beyond for their support and their Facebook shares.

On a PSNI Craigavon Facebook post they said: “Well over 20,000 since last night.

“Obviously we will now be working to get the full facts of what has happened here, please refrain from speculation or unhelpful rumour spreading while this happens.”