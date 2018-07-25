Award for 25th year of service

Elizabeth Adair from Portadown recently received an award from Barnardo’s NI in recognition of her 25th anniversary volunteering at the charity’s Thomas Street shop.

Elizabeth started volunteering after she took early retirement from the civil service: “Twenty five years ago the Barnardo’s Thomas Street shop was one of only two charity shops in the town.

“When I went to inquire about volunteering it turned out I knew the manageress from Markethill, she asked me to start immediately and I have been here ever since. When I started there were a few older ladies who were already volunteering and they were very good to me. We were and still are a great team.”

“I really enjoy volunteering in the shop. I just love interacting with the customers. People become regulars on certain days and I feel they’re my customers. It’s great to have that rapport. I have met so many people I would never have known otherwise.”

“Barnardo’s is a great charity to be associated with. It does so much for children, young people and families and we work so hard to bring the money in to support that.

“The charity has changed over the years and so have the shops, everything is much more professional, but I still really enjoy it and have no plans for retirement.”

“I would recommend volunteering to anyone thinking about doing it. You get to meet fantastic people, we always have a laugh and you know you are supporting a good cause.”

Director Barnardo’s NI Lynda Wilson said: “Volunteering for 25 years is a huge achievement and we really value the commitment and dedication given by Elizabeth.

“Volunteering supports the potential for good things to happen when people come together and bring their talents and gifts, and Elizabeth’s contribution to Barnardo’s and the wider community in Portadown, is a perfect example of that.”

For further information about volunteering you can visit the shop on Thomas Street or www.barnardos.org.uk/volunteering