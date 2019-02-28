Award-wining St Mary’s Pipe Band to lead St Patrick’s Day celebrations

St Patricks Day Celebrations in Derrytrasna kicks off with the parade leaving Sarsfields Hall at 11.30am on Sunday the 17th of March.

It will be lead by St Mary’s Pipe Band to St Mary’s Church Derrytrasna.

On return to the Sarsfields Hall stew and soda bread will be served.

This will be followed with an afternoon of entertainment for young and old including a magic show, Irish dancing, traditional music, singing and poetry. Admission £2 per person and all are welcome.

This event has been part funded by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council