B&M to open at former Lidl premises

B&M has announced it is set to open a brand new store in Lurgan.

The discount retailer is due to open its doors for the first time at 9am on Thursday, March 14, creating more 30 jobs at the former Lidl site on Castle Lane.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, pet range, health & beauty and homewares.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store. We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers in a few weeks.”