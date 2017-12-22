B&Q blaze was a ‘controlled fire’ which spread to main building

A fire which spread to the former B&Q building in Craigavon was ‘accidental’ say the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The blaze which created a huge plume of smoke, happened at around 2.45pm yesterday (Thursday)

The NIFRS said they were called to the former B&Q warehouse at Marlborough Retail Park, Central Way.

Two appliances attended, one from Lurgan Fire Station and one from Portadown Fire Station.

According to the NIFRS it was a case of ‘controlled burning’ which had spread to the main building.

“Firefighters dealt with a fire and provided advice. The cause of the fire was determined as accidental and the incident was dealt with at 3.20pm,” said a NIFRS spokesperson.

SDLP representative John Creaney said: “The fire was not started maliciously but at this time of the year when the roads are very busy with Christmas shoppers it could have been hazardous to road users.”