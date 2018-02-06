Baby and me yoga class at Killicomaine Jubilee Centre

A brand new class offering mums and babies a unique opportunity to spend an hour together enjoying gentle exercise and bonding time is taking place at Killicomaine Jubilee Community Centre.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is leading the way in physical activity provision for new mums within the area and have developed this new ‘Mum & Me’ programme as part of their commitment to helping residents lead a healthy lifestyle.

This six-week programme will encourage new mums to engage in physical activity to help improve their levels of post-natal fitness whilst also incorporating baby yoga to enhance bonding with their child.

Each session will last for an hour and places are limited to a maximum of 12 mums and babies.

Babies should be aged between three months and 11 months and mums are asked to bring along their pram.

Parents with other young children are more than welcome to bring them along but they will need to be supervised at all times.

The programme will begin on Tuesday February 20 from 10am to 11am and costs just £2 per session.

For further information or to register for the programme please contact Laura McGrath on 028 3833 6816 or e-mail laura.mcgrath@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.