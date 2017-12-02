Baby charity has been a life-saver says mum

A mum who gave birth to premature twins said she was depressed, lonely and fearing for her sanity before a local charity stepped in to help.

Nicola Orlick, who is supporting TinyLife’s forthcoming fundraising events, said she “hasn’t looked back” since those early, difficult days thanks to the help she received.

The Portadown woman, who in now living in nearby Newmills, is mum to five-year-old Jacob and twins Matthew and Emma who were born premature more than two years ago. Emma weighed just 4lb 10 and Matthew 5lb 1oz.

Said Nicola, “TinyLife was the only charity that could help me. I had a really good job as a senior manager before the twins were born. My husband works 12-hour shifts, which include weekends, so although we were delighted with the news that we were expecting twins, the reality of the situation soon hit home.”

“With family members working throughout the day, I tried various charities to find a volunteer but to no avail. They I found out about TinyLife and my world changed.

“Janice, my local TinyLife support officer, advised me on the many practicalities, including much-needed financial advice as having given up my job I realised that reduced income was yet another pressure I had to deal with.”

She added, “Former nurse, TinyLife family support volunteer, Sylvia, is without hesitation on my part, my rock. From the day and hour she stepped through the front door, she has become not just a volunteer but family. My twins know her as aunty Sylvia.

“I was at my wits’ end, depressed, lonely and at one point, fearing for my sanity, too frightened and ashamed to reach out for help. For other families in this situation, my advice is to contact TinyLife.”

TinyLife is hosting two fundraising events for Christmas. A train ride to visit Santa and receive a gift in his cabin at Peatlands Park is being held on the weekends of December 9 and 10 and 16 and 17.

And in Lurgan Park on Sunday 10, a Snowstorm Christmas Colour Run will be held on Sunday, December 10.