Baking duo delight Portadown audience

Martha Collison, the youngest ever contestant of The Great British Bake Off and award-winning chocolatier Will Torrent recently hosted an evening of conversation and live baking in partnership with international relief and development charity Tearfund at Newmills Presbyterian Church, Portadown.

The duo shared with the audience of 300 about their career, faith and favourite baking moments including baking for the Queen’s 90th birthday.

They displayed their baking expertise by taking part in a live baking challenge, won by Martha who made a stack of 15 Fifteens inspired pancakes.

Guests also got in on the action by submitting bakes to be ‘live judged’ by Martha and Will.

Ambassadors for Tearfund, Will and Martha also shared stories from their recent trips with the charity. Martha visited a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon seeing how Tearfund’s partners are helping refugee families by providing essential supplies and support for those dealing with conflict and the resulting trauma.

“The people I met in the Bekaa Valley have lost everything and have suffered so much but the hope I see Tearfund bringing to communities is phenomenal,” said Martha.

“I had the opportunity to cook with Areej, a widow and mother of three and I was struck by her warmth and hospitality despite the difficult circumstances. It’s my privilege to be able to share her story of strength and resilience along with many others from my time in Lebanon.”

Earlier this year Will travelled to the Ivory Coast and got meet cocoa farmers being trained and supported by Tearfund’s partners in the region. “As a chocolatier, it was a dream come true to visit a cocoa plantation and learn about the process first-hand from the farmers,” he said.

Following the event in Portadown the duo said: “We loved hosting Cakes, Bakes and Faith in Portadown, the event is the perfect mix of baking, fun and inspiration for all the family.

“We hope those who joined us came away not only with new baking skills but encouraged that together we can see an end to extreme poverty in our lifetime.”