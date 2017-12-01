Ballyhegan house among four burgled

A house in the Ballyhegan area of Loughgall was one of four burgled in the Armagh district on Wednesday afternoon/evening.

The property on Annahugh Hill was broken into between 3.30pm and 7.45pm.

Another burglary took place on the Ratarnet Road in a space of just 15 minutes between 6.40pm and 6.55pm, and on the Corran Road between 5.30pm and 9.30pm.

Another house, on the Seagahan Road was targeted between 10pm and 7am the following morning.

In each of these, entry was forced through locked doors or windows and the houses were ransacked.

Police said the burglars appeared to have been targeting jewellery as a quantity was stolen during the break-ins.

Appealing to the public to report any suspicious vehicles or people straight away, they said they were told during their subsequent door-to-door enquiries that a vehicle had “looked out of place” close to one of the properties burgled.

“This should have been phoned in when it was spotted,” they said.

Police can be contacted on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.