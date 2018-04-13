Bank cards in vehicle led police to defendant

A bank card found in a ‘runabout’ vehicle led police to a 22-year-old man who admitted a series of motoring offences last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Dean Martin, Ranfurley Road, Portadown, was fined £300 and banned for 12 months for driving uninsured on October 13 last year.

He was fined £300, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given a concurrent 12 month ban for permitting someone to drive without insurance.

Fines of £50 were imposed for not displaying ‘L’ plates, no vehicle test certificate, driving unsupervised and driving without due care and attention.

He was also fined £25 for permitting someone to drive without having a licence.

The court heard that October 14 at 10.50am police received a report of a badly damaged vehicle in Jervis Street in Portadown.

A bank card was found in the vehicle and Martin admitted he had been driving at the time of the collision.

He also admitted allowing three brothers to drive the vehicle at certain times.

A solicitor representing Martin said this was a runabout vehicle bought for a nominal sum and that his client had been banned from driving for six months in February.