A 28-year-old man was banned from driving for a month last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having a driving licence.

Philip McArdle, whose address was given as Market Street Court, Tandragee, was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on November 29 last year he was stopped by police on the Banbridge Road, Lurgan, and was unable to produce his driving licence at the roadside.

His solicitor, Siun Downey, had been disqualified at Armagh court for six months and had now applied for a licence.