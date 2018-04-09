Banned from driving for year

A 19-year-old man was banned from driving for 12 month last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Ruairi Lavery, McGreavey Park, Lurgan, was also fined £250 for driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

For not having insurance he was fined £200 and given a concurrent 12 month ban while a £50 fine was imposed for not having a licence.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

The court heard that on February 11 this year he was stopped on the Tullygally Road in Craigavon.

There was a smell of alcohol on his breath and an evidential breath test gave a reading of 53 - the legal limit is 35.

A barrister representing Lavery said he just decided to drive the car and co-operated fully with the police.