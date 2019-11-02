Beautifully crafted loughside home

Ballyurnanellan House is a fine example of a beautifully crafted home situated on the outskirts of the picturesque Greyabbey village.

Accessed off the Portaferry Road, it takes in some of the most scenic views along the shores of Strangford Lough.

The property features an impressive double height entrance hall with vaulted ceiling, feature staircase

Ballyurnanellan House is an ideal location for those who enjoy country pursuits with sailing and equestrian facilities nearby yet who still wish to have ease of access to local amenities.

Constructed in 2008 to the highest standards and set within three acres of grounds, the property can be accessed via a private laneway leading to electric entrance gates, granite cobbled driveway and kerbs offering ample car parking and turning circle.

Internally, it offers circa 9000 square feet of accommodation which includes an impressive double height entrance hall with vaulted ceiling, feature staircase with wrought iron balustrades and hardwood bannister.

The ground floor offers a spacious drawing room and dining room both with panoramic views across the surrounding lands, Strangford Lough and beyond. There is also a beautifully presented open plan kitchen, living, dining area which is an ideal space for entertaining. The property also features a gym/swimming pool with jet propulsion system, a boot room, large utility, and drying room.

On the first floor the master suite takes in breathtaking views over Strangford Lough opening to extensive fitted ‘his and hers’ dressing areas as well as a lavish ensuite. There are two further bedrooms on this level, both with ensuite shower rooms, and a fourth on the ground floor.

Accessed off the rear staircase from the boot room is a large games room featuring a vaulted ceiling (and potential conversion to annex apartment) with access to a balcony terrace.

Externally, there are extensive paved patio areas surrounding the property and generous gardens laid in lawn sweeping down to the shoreline.

Ballyurnanellan House, 84a Newtownards Road, Greyabbey,

Greyabbey, Newtownards, BT22 2QJ

£1,250,000

Agent: Simon Brien Residential T: 028 91800700