Became abusive to police when they approached him

When police approached a drunken man who was carrying a bottle of Buckfast he became abusive to them, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Jason Timothy Murray 47), Castle Lane, Lurgan, admitted a series of public order offences which happened on July 22 last year.

He was fined £200 for disorderly behaviour and £100 fines were imposed for resisting a constable, two assaults on police and an attempted assault.

He was in breach of a conditional discharge imposed on February 2 last year and this was replaced with fines of £100 for disorderly behaviour and obstructing police.

The court heard that at ten to nine in the morning in Francis Street in Lurgan police saw a male walking on the road.

Murray was heavily intoxicated and when approached by police took an aggressive stance with his fists clenched and a bottle of Buckfast in his hand.

He kicked an officer on the leg on route to custody. He tried to kick the driver of the vehicle and limb restraints were applied as he continued to shout obscenities.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said his client had no recollection of what happened and was very embarrassed.

He added that Murray had since been in the Bluestone unit and had been making good progress.