Became abusive when police searched him for drugs

When police searched a 25-year-old Lurgan man under the drugs legislation he became abusive to them, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Michael Gregory Burke, Campbell Walk, Lurgan, was fined £150 for disorderly behaviour on October 30 last year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that police went to search the defendant under the misuse of drugs act in Scarva Street, Banbridge.

He became abusive towards them and was warned about his behaviour.

Burke was given three chances to calm down but continued to be abusive.

A solicitor representing the defendant said that the incident was fuelled by drink.