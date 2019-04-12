Became aggressive as police searched him

A combination order was given to a 25-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a variety of offences.

David Strickland, Pollock Drive, Lurgan, had admitted unlawful possession of cannabis on July 25 last year, disorderly behaviour, resisting a constable and driving while unfit.

The case was adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A prosecutor said that at 8.20pm Strickland was seen on a scooter on a footpath at Pollock Drive. He seemed to be under the influence of something but there was no smell of alcohol on his breath.

His demeanour became more aggressive when police went to search him and he became aggressive saying: “I’m not letting you search me.”

Strickland had to be restrained with handcuffs and a small quantity of cannabis resin was found.

He resisted when he was getting into the police vehicle. When interviewed the defendant said the cannabis was for his own use.

A toxicology report on his blood showed the presence of cannabis, diazepam and temazepam.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had been attending with the addiction services and there had been a marked change in him.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers gave Strickland a combination order of 40 hours community service and 18 months probation. She also banned him from driving for 12 months for driving while unfit.