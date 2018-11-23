Being ‘nice to wife’ ends with a prosecution

When he tried to find out if there was anything wrong with his wife’s car a 43-year-old man took it out on the road even though he wasn’t insured.

Andrew John Tennant, Balmoral Drive, Lurgan, was fined £250 and banned for six months for not having insurance on September 15 this year.

He was also fined £100 for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and £75 for not having a licence.

The court heard that at 9.40am a police mobile patrol on the Gilford Road in Lurgan checked the insurance of a car and found it was insured only for a female.

Tennant confirmed it was his wife’s vehicle and he did not have her permission to take the car.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, defending, said his client’s wife had been complaining the oil light was coming on and there was a ‘rattly’ sound from the engine. He explained Tennant decided to be nice to her and took the car out to see if he could fix it.