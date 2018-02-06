Bernie is praised for her care and support

Bernie Trainor, a Stoma/Coloproctology Nurse for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust has received a ‘Patient’s Choice’ Award from the charity ‘Lets Talk Crohn’s and Colitis Association.’

Bernie is a member of the Southern Trust’s Stoma/Coloproctology Nursing team which works across Craigavon and Daisy Hill hospitals, supporting colorectal patients and their families from diagnosis, throughout their treatment and on to recovery.

Bernie was nominated by one of her patients Grace Lynam for her professionalism, care and support. Commenting on the support Bernie gave her, Grace said: “I owe so much of my recovery to Bernie as she was a steady, constant in what was like a storm that wouldn’t pass. She guided and helped me and my family every step of the way and even to this day I know that if something isn’t right or I’m worried I can ring Bernie for advice. Bernie shows the same dedication and care to all her patients. I know that there would be many people standing with me to say how much she deserves to win this award. It’s an honour to know Bernie and have her look after me at some of the most vulnerable stages of life.”